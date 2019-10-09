Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP)

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/2/2019 – Brookfield Renewable Partners was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/2/2019 – Brookfield Renewable Partners was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/30/2019 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $39.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/30/2019 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $37.00 to $39.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/30/2019 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $41.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/30/2019 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $40.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/29/2019 – Brookfield Renewable Partners was given a new $60.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2019 – Brookfield Renewable Partners was given a new $39.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/12/2019 – Brookfield Renewable Partners was given a new $53.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of BEP stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $42.21. The company had a trading volume of 182,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,986. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.69 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $42.50.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is 1,584.62%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 54.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,639,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,719,000 after purchasing an additional 580,157 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 532.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 577,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,969,000 after purchasing an additional 486,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,295,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,956,000 after purchasing an additional 204,510 shares in the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,001,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,487,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,233,000 after purchasing an additional 65,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

