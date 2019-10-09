Request (REQ) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $974,438.00

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, COSS, Radar Relay and Kyber Network. Request has a total market capitalization of $10.01 million and $974,438.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Request has traded 34.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00038152 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007081 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.93 or 0.06218591 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00001064 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00016513 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00040059 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,983,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,892,220 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork

Request Token Trading

Request can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, CoinPlace, Huobi Global, Bancor Network, IDEX, GOPAX, COSS, KuCoin, WazirX, Ethfinex, Mercatox, Bitbns, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, DDEX, Coineal, CoinExchange, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

