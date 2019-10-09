REPO (REPO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,535.00

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. REPO has a market cap of $8.00 million and approximately $5,535.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, REPO has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. One REPO token can now be purchased for $0.0727 or 0.00000886 BTC on major exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012278 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00197637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.09 or 0.01027230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00031444 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00091815 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO’s launch date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,958,607 tokens. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

REPO Token Trading

REPO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

