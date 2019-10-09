Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its position in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,178 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.41% of Renewable Energy Group worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,970,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,689,000 after buying an additional 74,926 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,670,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,078,000 after buying an additional 473,992 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,625,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,242,000 after acquiring an additional 212,277 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,616,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,637,000 after buying an additional 819,667 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 79.9% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,455,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,085,000 after purchasing an additional 646,621 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently commented on REGI. ValuEngine upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Roth Capital raised Renewable Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

REGI opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $587.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $32.52.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $560.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.93 million. Renewable Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

