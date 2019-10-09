RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.63.

A number of research firms have commented on RNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on RenaissanceRe from $154.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays raised their target price on RenaissanceRe from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on RenaissanceRe from $164.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of NYSE RNR traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.13. 18,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,624. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.36. RenaissanceRe has a 1-year low of $118.28 and a 1-year high of $195.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.31.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $1.20. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.83%.

In related news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 931 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.91, for a total transaction of $171,220.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,545.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Odonnell sold 28,375 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $5,165,668.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,639,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,003,839,000 after purchasing an additional 355,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,581,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $815,556,000 after purchasing an additional 141,400 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 514,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,583,000 after purchasing an additional 260,363 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,036,000 after purchasing an additional 16,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 346,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,622,000 after purchasing an additional 84,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

