RED (RED) Trading 21.3% Lower Over Last Week

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last seven days, RED has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar. RED has a total market capitalization of $656,434.00 and $1,805.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RED alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.98 or 0.00688580 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011345 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00014056 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000335 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang

RED Token Trading

RED can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.