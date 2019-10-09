Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ingredion (INGR)

Ingredion (NYSE: INGR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/9/2019 – Ingredion was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

10/7/2019 – Ingredion is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock.

10/2/2019 – Ingredion was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NYSE:INGR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.14. The stock had a trading volume of 17,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,716. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.11. Ingredion Inc has a 1-year low of $73.00 and a 1-year high of $107.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.06. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Inc will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a 0.62500 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $181,566.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,145.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 65.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

