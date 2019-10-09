Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.28% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Realogy Holdings Corp. is a provider of real estate services. The Company through its subsidiaries provides real estate brokerage services, relocation services, and title and settlement services. The Company’s brands and business units include Better Homes and Gardens(R) Real Estate, CENTURY 21(R), Coldwell Banker(R), Coldwell Banker Commercial(R), The Corcoran Group(R), ERA(R), Sotheby’s International Realty(R), NRT LLC, Cartus and Title Resource Group. Realogy Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

Get Realogy alerts:

RLGY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Realogy from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Compass Point set a $7.00 target price on Realogy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Realogy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Realogy in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.81.

Shares of RLGY stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $6.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,533. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.71. Realogy has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $762.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.71.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Realogy had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Realogy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Realogy will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy during the second quarter worth about $470,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realogy by 62.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 343,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 132,455 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Realogy by 25.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Realogy by 47.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 110,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 35,221 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Realogy in the second quarter valued at approximately $702,000.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Realogy (RLGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.