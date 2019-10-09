Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,633 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RYAM. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 7.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 28.3% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 70.0% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 10,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 222.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 price target on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE RYAM opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $219.84 million, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 3.75. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.47.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.01 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

