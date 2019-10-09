Raven Protocol Trading 29.7% Higher This Week (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 29.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Raven Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $516,392.00 and approximately $8,779.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00209488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.58 or 0.01058037 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00032001 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00089980 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Raven Protocol Token Profile

Raven Protocol's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,837,814,058 tokens. Raven Protocol's official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol's official website is www.ravenprotocol.com .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

