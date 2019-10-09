Rapids (RPD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $296.00

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Rapids has a total market cap of $715,638.00 and $296.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rapids has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rapids token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00205965 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.88 or 0.01068363 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00032569 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00090081 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Rapids

Rapids’ total supply is 21,663,248,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,841,660,778 tokens. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io . Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD

Buying and Selling Rapids

Rapids can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

