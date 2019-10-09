Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

RPD has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Nomura initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rapid7 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.22.

RPD stock opened at $47.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.24 and a beta of 1.20. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $66.01.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $78.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.14 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 39.52% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 49,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $2,551,495.18. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 12,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $644,436.43. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,462 shares of company stock worth $7,610,674. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 26.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 8.3% during the first quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 30.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 10.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

