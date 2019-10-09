Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.67 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) will post $45.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.00 million and the highest is $46.06 million. Radius Health reported sales of $27.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year sales of $168.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $167.47 million to $170.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $231.93 million, with estimates ranging from $205.71 million to $243.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.09. Radius Health had a negative net margin of 127.22% and a negative return on equity of 368.58%. The business had revenue of $41.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. Radius Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Radius Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDUS traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.78. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $29.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average of $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eversept Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 10.1% in the second quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 710,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,308,000 after acquiring an additional 65,100 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Radius Health by 596.4% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 662,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,129,000 after buying an additional 567,038 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Radius Health during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Radius Health by 50.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 242,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after buying an additional 80,800 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Radius Health by 104.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares during the period.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

