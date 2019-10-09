R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) Receives $14.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RCM shares. Robert W. Baird set a $14.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of RCM stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.18. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,923. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.30. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -28.64 and a beta of 0.10.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 249.01%. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. R1 RCM’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 9.2% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,020,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,835,000 after acquiring an additional 86,187 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the second quarter worth $1,699,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in R1 RCM in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in R1 RCM in the second quarter valued at $7,505,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 1,112.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 724,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after acquiring an additional 665,215 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

