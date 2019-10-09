Quanta Utility Token (QNTU) Price Up 7.5% Over Last Week

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Quanta Utility Token token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bit-Z and Cryptopia. Quanta Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $1,223.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quanta Utility Token has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quanta Utility Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00038168 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $536.29 or 0.06236606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00001066 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00043102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00016595 BTC.

Quanta Utility Token Profile

Quanta Utility Token (CRYPTO:QNTU) is a token. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,279,582,414 tokens. Quanta Utility Token’s official website is www.quantaplc.im . The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta . Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc

Buying and Selling Quanta Utility Token

Quanta Utility Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quanta Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quanta Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quanta Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quanta Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.