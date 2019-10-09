Qredit (XQR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $293,307.00

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded down 15.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Qredit has a total market cap of $293,307.00 and approximately $704.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qredit coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, Qredit has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00038703 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00011547 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00011277 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005531 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002443 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00001045 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Qredit

Qredit (XQR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

