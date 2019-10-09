qiibee Trading 21.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (QBX)

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded 64.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. qiibee has a market cap of $1.66 million and $46.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, qiibee has traded 21.3% higher against the dollar. One qiibee token can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsuper and Binance DEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get qiibee alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011698 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00202155 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.00 or 0.01023450 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00032336 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00089933 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

qiibee Profile

qiibee’s total supply is 1,242,352,941 tokens and its circulating supply is 441,589,631 tokens. qiibee’s official message board is blog.qiibee.com . qiibee’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . qiibee’s official website is qiibee.com

qiibee Token Trading

qiibee can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire qiibee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase qiibee using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for qiibee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for qiibee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.