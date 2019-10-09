Pure Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.00 (PUREX)

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded 49.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Pure has a market capitalization of $1,450.00 and $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pure coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pure has traded 49.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.29 or 0.00874410 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004022 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000091 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00001109 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Pure

Pure is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pure’s official website is purexalt.io . Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin

Buying and Selling Pure

Pure can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pure using one of the exchanges listed above.

