Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 646,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,447 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 1.82% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $18,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FREL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FREL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,234. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $28.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.64.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

