Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $202,000 in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 233.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $48,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

BAM stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.68. 3,049,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,609. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.06. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 1 year low of $36.58 and a 1 year high of $54.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $16.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 4.86%. Brookfield Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th.

BAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity set a $62.00 price objective on Brookfield Asset Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $56.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.93.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

