Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Has $6.08 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,347 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,407,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 66,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,186 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 50,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 253.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 545,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,188,000 after purchasing an additional 390,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $409,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO remained flat at $$40.11 during trading hours on Wednesday. 9,436,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,952,207. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.65 and its 200 day moving average is $41.62. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.19.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.5186 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

