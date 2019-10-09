Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Has $246,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 32.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 194,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after purchasing an additional 54,796 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 558,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,838,000 after purchasing an additional 57,445 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 16,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,080,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824,567 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.92.

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $96,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,428,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,966,907. The firm has a market cap of $121.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.67 and a 12 month high of $92.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.20.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.76%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

