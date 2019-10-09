Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,388,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,681,000 after acquiring an additional 484,278 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 638,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,759,000 after acquiring an additional 182,425 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,649,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 902,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,042,000 after acquiring an additional 110,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 408,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,053,000 after acquiring an additional 95,139 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.67. 181,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,348. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.92. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $39.84 and a twelve month high of $47.82.

