Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,493 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.8% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106.9% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.37. 616,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,966. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.72 and a 12-month high of $121.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.38 and its 200-day moving average is $115.81.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.7159 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

