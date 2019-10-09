Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $75.16

Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (OTCMKTS:PMMAF)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.16 and traded as low as $77.40. Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport shares last traded at $77.40, with a volume of 5 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PMMAF shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.20.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

