Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.26

Shares of Pulse Seismic Inc (TSE:PSD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.26 and traded as high as $2.20. Pulse Seismic shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 250 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.46. The firm has a market cap of $116.73 million and a P/E ratio of 550.00.

Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10.78 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Pulse Seismic Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Western Canada. Its library covers principal areas in Alberta, Northeast British Columbia, and Saskatchewan, as well as includes portions of the Northwest Territories, Yukon, Manitoba, and Montana.

