Publicis Groupe SA (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Publicis Groupe SA (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital downgraded Publicis Groupe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Publicis Groupe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

Shares of PUBGY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.65. The company had a trading volume of 46,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,047. Publicis Groupe has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $15.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.13.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services worldwide. The company offers creative solutions, including advertising, interactive communications and digital marketing, direct marketing and customer relationship management, sales promotion and point-of-sale marketing, public relations, corporate and financial communications, and events communication services.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.