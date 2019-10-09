PTON Price Down 13% This Week (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 46.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One PTON token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Bittrex and IDCM. In the last week, PTON has traded 13% lower against the dollar. PTON has a market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $4,688.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011759 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00209346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.99 or 0.01062908 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00033329 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00090403 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PTON

PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,881,570,373 tokens. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . PTON’s official website is foresting.io

PTON Token Trading

PTON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bilaxy and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PTON using one of the exchanges listed above.

