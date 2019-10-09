ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Stake Decreased by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,005 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra QQQ makes up 10.0% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Howard Capital Management Inc. owned 1.31% of ProShares Ultra QQQ worth $23,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QLD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 11.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the first quarter worth $266,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 32.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the first quarter worth $247,000.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

QLD traded down $2.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.05. 190,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,018. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.43. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 1 year low of $58.44 and a 1 year high of $104.80.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.