Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $122.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.95.

NYSE:PG opened at $120.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.71 and a 200-day moving average of $112.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $78.49 and a twelve month high of $125.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.93%.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total transaction of $151,533.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,140,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 448,674 shares of company stock worth $53,197,461 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

