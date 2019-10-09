Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.95.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,865,646. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $78.49 and a fifty-two week high of $125.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $310.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 10,662 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,258,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,224,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 37,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $4,295,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,073,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 448,674 shares of company stock valued at $53,197,461 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

