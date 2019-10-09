Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prime Water Corporation operates as a provider of three- and five-gallon purified bottled water and water dispensers sold through major retailers nationwide. The Company’s water bottles can be sanitized and reused, crushed and recycled. Also, it provides water bottle exchange solution for its retail customers. It operates through two segments, Primo Bottled Water Exchange and Primo Products. Prime Water Corporation is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRMW. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 target price on shares of Primo Water and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Primo Water has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRMW traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $12.13. 3,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.78. Primo Water has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.01 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan E. Cates acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.23 per share, with a total value of $61,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,968 shares in the company, valued at $354,278.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,459 shares of company stock worth $77,820. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. Boston Partners bought a new position in Primo Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Primo Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Primo Water by 26,645.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Primo Water by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in Primo Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

