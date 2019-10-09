Primecoin (XPM) 1-Day Volume Tops $9,686.00

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0881 or 0.00001077 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bleutrade, Trade By Trade and BX Thailand. During the last week, Primecoin has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and $9,686.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 328.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 29,260,034 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, CoinEgg, BX Thailand, Poloniex, Bleutrade and Bittylicious. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

