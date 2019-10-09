Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 52,558 Shares of Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,147 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 52,558 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Inogen were worth $9,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Inogen by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Inogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Inogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Inogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Inogen by 2,688.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period.

Get Inogen alerts:

NASDAQ:INGN opened at $46.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 6.82. Inogen Inc has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $214.64. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). Inogen had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $101.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Inogen Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Inogen news, Director Heath Lukatch bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.01 per share, for a total transaction of $86,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,481 shares in the company, valued at $235,737.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Loren L. Mcfarland bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.93 per share, for a total transaction of $42,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,481 shares in the company, valued at $192,369.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on INGN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Inogen from $140.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Inogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.17.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.