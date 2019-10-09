Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 52,558 Shares of Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,147 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 52,558 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Inogen were worth $9,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Inogen by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Inogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Inogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Inogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Inogen by 2,688.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period.
NASDAQ:INGN opened at $46.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 6.82. Inogen Inc has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $214.64. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.51.
In other Inogen news, Director Heath Lukatch bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.01 per share, for a total transaction of $86,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,481 shares in the company, valued at $235,737.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Loren L. Mcfarland bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.93 per share, for a total transaction of $42,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,481 shares in the company, valued at $192,369.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several equities analysts have commented on INGN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Inogen from $140.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Inogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.17.
Inogen Company Profile
Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.
