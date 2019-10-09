Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 240,220 Shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,861,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,220 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Express were worth $7,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Express by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,336,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,219,000 after purchasing an additional 167,871 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Express by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 3,050,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,095 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Express by 255.1% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,530,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Express by 198.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,385,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,294 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Express by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,507,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 574,767 shares during the period.

Get Express alerts:

NYSE:EXPR opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average is $2.99. Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Express had a positive return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $472.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Express’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Express, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXPR. Wedbush lowered their target price on Express from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. B. Riley set a $4.00 target price on Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. MKM Partners set a $3.00 target price on Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.40.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.