Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,362,960 Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 89.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,362,960 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.14% of Etsy worth $10,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Etsy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Etsy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 13,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 15,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Etsy from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Etsy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

In related news, SVP Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $200,013.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $293,314.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,141.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,792 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $55.21 on Wednesday. Etsy Inc has a 52-week low of $38.02 and a 52-week high of $73.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Etsy had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $181.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

