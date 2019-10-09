Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Holdings in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.19% of Harley-Davidson worth $10,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HOG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,004,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,795,000 after purchasing an additional 931,941 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth $30,507,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,868,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,476,000 after purchasing an additional 584,557 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,685,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,185,000 after purchasing an additional 455,044 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,008,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,789,000 after purchasing an additional 159,144 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HOG shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.32.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

In other news, insider Mark R. Kornetzke sold 3,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $129,774.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,326.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Jones sold 11,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $417,722.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,561.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,510 shares of company stock worth $1,626,297. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.