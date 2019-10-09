Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $11.84 Million Holdings in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.20% of H & R Block worth $11,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of H & R Block by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,596,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,986,000 after buying an additional 2,687,319 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of H & R Block by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,179,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,765,000 after buying an additional 182,078 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of H & R Block by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,274,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,229,000 after buying an additional 28,071 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of H & R Block by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,129,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,685,000 after buying an additional 1,038,515 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of H & R Block by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,662,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,237,000 after buying an additional 958,079 shares during the period.

Get H & R Block alerts:

H & R Block stock opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.42. H & R Block Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.03. H & R Block had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 305.29%. The firm had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that H & R Block Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. H & R Block’s payout ratio is currently 48.37%.

HRB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of H & R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of H & R Block from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. H & R Block presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H & R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.