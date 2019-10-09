Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 32,600 Shares of Tuesday Morning Co. (NASDAQ:TUES)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Tuesday Morning Co. (NASDAQ:TUES) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,549,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 16.16% of Tuesday Morning worth $12,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Tuesday Morning by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 21,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tuesday Morning by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,454,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 190,608 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Tuesday Morning by 161.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 473,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 292,463 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tuesday Morning by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,254,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 380,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. B. Riley set a $2.00 price target on Tuesday Morning and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tuesday Morning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Becker bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,750,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,468. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Terry Lee Burman bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 318,732 shares in the company, valued at $446,224.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TUES opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.71. Tuesday Morning Co. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.35.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $230.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.66 million. Tuesday Morning had a negative return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Tuesday Morning Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

