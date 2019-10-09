Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 54,189 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 54,189 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 216.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,281,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $124,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,622 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,913,030 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $268,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,949 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,837,465 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $647,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,600 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,460,684 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $92,417,000 after purchasing an additional 632,919 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,893,195 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $158,171,000 after purchasing an additional 549,575 shares during the period. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WBA. BidaskClub upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.39. The company had a trading volume of 241,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,751,543. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.81. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $86.31.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $10,869,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 357,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,064,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

