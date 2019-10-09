Pirl Market Capitalization Tops $567,626.00 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Pirl has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pirl has a market cap of $567,626.00 and $3,960.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pirl alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 55,496,699 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official website is pirl.io

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

