Piraeus Bank (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Piraeus Bank S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) rose 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.76 and last traded at $2.72, approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 30,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Piraeus Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Piraeus Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NBGIF)

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Special Assets Unit, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments. The company offers current accounts, deposit multiproducts, deposits in foreign currency, savings accounts, sight accounts, and time deposit accounts.

