Pinnacle Bank Sells 193 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Pinnacle Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Freestate Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,459,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 119,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,424,000 after acquiring an additional 14,527 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.34. 250,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,019,396. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.55 and a fifty-two week high of $87.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.96 and its 200-day moving average is $86.56.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.371 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

