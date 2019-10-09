Pinnacle Bank Purchases 230 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Pinnacle Bank grew its position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 384,255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,631,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,477,000. Institutional investors own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

SNN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NYSE SNN traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $46.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,195. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.25. Smith & Nephew plc has a fifty-two week low of $32.22 and a fifty-two week high of $48.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.288 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

