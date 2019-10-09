Pinnacle Bank Has $84,000 Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 129.9% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 87.5% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 19.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSM stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.35. The company had a trading volume of 134,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,902,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $34.22 and a one year high of $48.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $241 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.65 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Morgan Stanley upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, CLSA upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

