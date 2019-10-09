Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.

Pimco Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Pimco Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

Shares of PFN stock opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.47. Pimco Income Strategy Fund II has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $10.79.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.