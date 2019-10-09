PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.

PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years.

Get PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average of $18.07. PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $18.98.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

Further Reading: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.