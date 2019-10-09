Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.36 Billion

Brokerages predict that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will report sales of $28.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.43 billion and the highest is $29.02 billion. Phillips 66 reported sales of $30.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year sales of $109.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $109.03 billion to $110.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $126.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $114.67 billion to $139.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $28.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.89 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $4,893,662.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 26,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 4,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $101.36. 2,305,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,633,989. The firm has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.07. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $119.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

