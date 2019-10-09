Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Sells $746,865.19 in Stock

Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 17,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $746,865.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,436,145.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE PFGC traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.85. 514,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,514. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Performance Food Group Co has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $47.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.62.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Performance Food Group Co will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 12.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,114 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,789 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 118,500 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,259 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFGC. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Performance Food Group to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

