PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Bright Rock Capital Management LLC

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 2.8% of Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 174,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 53,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,178,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,211,000 after buying an additional 32,387 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,079,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,764,000 after buying an additional 638,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $525,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at $13,500,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.61. 28,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,459,414. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.30. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.53 and a 12-month high of $140.45. The firm has a market cap of $195.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 18.78%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

